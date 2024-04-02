Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in Duns!

The ​cast with co-directors Hannah Renton and Peter Lerpiniere and choreographer Alexa Mckenzie.

The musical is based on the very successful 1988 film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine about two competing con artists operating on the French Riviera.

Con-artist Lawrence Jameson (Peter Lerpiniere) has the French Riviera town of Beaumont-sur-Mer elegantly wrapped round his little finger; that is, at least, until brash con-man Freddy Benson (Chris Drewery) arrives on the scene.

Realising that they cannot co-exist, the two agree to a bet. Whoever manages to successfully swindle their chosen heiress can stay; whoever fails must leave town forever.

But first, Lawrence must extricate himself from the decidedly scary Jolene Oakes from Oklahoma (Lynn Gray). The pair then hit on Christine Colgate (Rachel Gray), the American Soap Queen. Each man thinks he’s the best at the art of conning the gullible heiresses, but are they clever as they think they are?

Meanwhile, the corrupt, sarcastic, and sleazy police chief Andre (Kevin Purvis) is taking backhanders and organising a spot of kidnapping for Lawrence, as well as falling in love (or is it merely lust?) with the wealthy Muriel Eubanks (Capri Ross-Williams).

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels premiered at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California, in September 2004 before its Broadway opening in March 2005. It was nominated for 11 Tony awards and Norbert Leo Butz playing Freddy won Best Leading Actor.

The original West End production opened at the Savoy Theatre in April 2014, starring Robert Lindsay as Lawrence, Rufus Hound as Freddy, and Katherine Kingsley as Christine.

Co-Director Hannah Hay says: “This production has been great fun to work on. We have a fantastic cast which is giving its all, and it’s such a great, laugh out loud, fun-filled show”.

Her Co-Director Peter Lerpiniere, who also plays Lawrence, adds, “This musical is a dream to direct and appear in with its sharp wit, great songs, and cracking pace”.

Our Director of Music, AmyBeth Beel says of her first experience of working with DDAOS: “I have absolutely loved my first Duns musical experience! There is a real team mentality, and it shows in the confidence the cast has on stage. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is shaping up to be a brilliant night of entertainment, frisky and fun songs, and lots of laughs. Come and see us…it’s pure escapism!”

Sophisticated and suave, with a good dash of mischief and a lot of naughtiness, this hysterical comedy features a delightful score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty). This is a show not to be missed!