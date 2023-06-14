Beauty and the beastly moves

The lead cast of Beauty and the Beast, dance at the Tait Hall, Kelso, next week. Photo: Sarah Jamieson.

Youngsters will probably know most of the tunes in Beauty and the Beast, courtesy of Disney, with both animated and live action versions being made.

However, they’ll now have dances to go with them as the M-Pulsive Dance School in Kelso entertains the public next weekend with four performances of the popular tale.

The performances take place from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24 at the town’s Tait Hall.

Michelle Douglas, principal of the dance school and director of the show, told The Southern: “ I am extremely excited for this production, as are the casts who have been working incredibly hard.

" With our final rehearsals coming up this weekend the whole production is really taking shape and the buzz is absolutely amazing! From an idea that started as a scrap of notes in 2018, this show has been waiting for the perfect cast to display it.

" This year we have them and you are guaranteed to be up on your feet by the end.”

Three casts of dancers aged 3-18 will take to the stage to tell the tale as old as time.

Audiences will be immersed into the story of Belle and the Beast breaking the curse.

The three age groups will showcase commercial, hip hop, contemporary, jazz, acro and ballet and cheerleading numbers in a fast-paced, high-energy performance, with an eclectic soundtrack that offers something for everyone to enjoy.

The 412 dancers from across the Borders and Northumberland have been rehearsing the dances since January.

Lead cast

Katy Hewie, Belle

Abby Rosher, Beast

Katie Potter, Lumiere

Grace Renton, Mrs Potts

Hannah Thorburn, Cogsworth

Morran Macaulay, Gaston

