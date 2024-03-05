The Velveteen Rabbit at the Maltings Berwick in the run up to Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

balletLORENT's ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ is a re telling of Margery Williams’ century-old classic children's tale, specially crafted to appeal to children ranging from babies and upwards. Coming to Berwick in March just before Easter, the creators of this charming theatre production believe you are never too young to see a live show.

Starring six contemporary dancers, all trained in working with the youngest of children, a nursery full of toys will be brought to life through the magic of storytelling, music and dance. As shared adventures lead a toy rabbit to grow closer to the young boy who sleeps and plays in the nursery, the pair discover the transformative power of love. Other loveable characters featured in the production include a horse, a tin robot, a monkey with cymbals, a rag doll and an astronaut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another special feature of the show is its tactile set and props, hand-knitted from hundreds of balls of wool by a group of ladies from across Newcastle, under the expert guidance of fashion designer Nasir Mazhar. Children are encouraged to get 'hands-on' and explore the set, with the opportunity to interact with the cast, including feeding brightly-coloured knitted carrots to the rabbits.

Toys come to life through the magic of storytelling, music, and dance

The Velveteen Rabbit experience for under-3s lasts for 35 minutes, with a second, longer version of the show, more suitable for children aged 4-10 lasting 45 minutes.

Liv Lorent, artistic director, balletLORENT, said: "I chose to bring the century old story of The Velveteen Rabbit to life as it works on two levels, speaking to both children and adults.

“As a Newcastle company, we are very excited to start our tour around Northumberland, before heading to London."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following its shows in Berwick, the tour continues to Hexham, before heading to the famous Sadler's Wells theatre in London.

Feeding the rabbits at the end of the show

The Velveteen Rabbit is directed by Liv Lorent and narrated by Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones, Pramface, Ideal). Music is by Dr Who composer Murray Gold and Albie Crompton. Starring Natalie MacGillivray as the Velveteen Rabbit and Gavin Coward as the Boy.