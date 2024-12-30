The Inaugural ‘Canongate Christmas Cracker’ giveaway goes off with a bang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jedburgh local, Alice Brannigan collected the ‘Canongate Christmas Cracker’ prize, worth over £580 from local business owners who wanted to thank their community for their custom throughout 2024.

On Saturday, December 21, winner Alice met with some of the business owners who came together to launch the social media giveaway. Included were gift vouchers, hampers and Christmas gifts and goodies.

Vivienne Bardoulet of Vee Bee’s said: "Small businesses rely on the support of their communities, and we really wanted to acknowledge just how much this means to us. The giveaway was only open to those living in the Scottish Borders and its extra special that the winner is from Jed!"

Winner Alice said: “I never expected to win. I just happened to go on to Facebook and thought why not enter. The prizes are fantastic and will be put to good use. It shows great community spirit will all the Canongate Traders coming together.

Some tasty Christmas treats!

"It's a lovely boost for me any my family this Christmas. I work as a carer at Queen’s Court and all my clients are over the moon for me."

Vivienne continued: "It was also a really lovely way to come together with other local businesses, our neighbours and celebrate each other and the town. We’ve already had others asking if they can join in next year so watch this space!"

The full list of participating businesses and prizes are below:

@veebees_interiors - Large & Small Wooden Nutcrackers worth £87.00

A selection of prizes won!

Bella Sicily - voucher worth £50

@bodybeautifulhairandbeauty @emmafieldhair - voucher worth £20

@elevation_north - clothing worth £60

@gehair_ - products worth £35

winner Alice met with some of the business owners who came together to launch the social media giveaway.

Golden River Chinese - voucher worth £20

@heronandwillow - book worth £25

@jedburghdeli - luxury hamper worth £40

@kirsty_lee_hair - shampoo & blow dry worth £30

Michelle’s Little Cake Shop & Cafe - Christmas Cake worth £25

Morrisons Daily Supermarket - Sweet Treat Hamper worth £25

Roxburghshire Thrift Shop - Pamper Hamper worth £40

Sue Ryder - King Duvet & Two Pillows worth £25

@somervillecaptures - Family Portrait worth £100!