Stories of the Borders

Petticoat Tales comes to Fogo Kirk

The latest offering from the concerts at Fogo Parish Church is presented in association with the Berwick Literary Festival. It will take place on Sunday the 6th of October 2024 at 7.30pm, with an evening of Music and Storytelling at the atmospheric rural church. With a shared interest in history, particularly that of the Borders, Nancy Marshall, Roddy Johnston and Seonaid Lynn combine their talents to produce short themed programmes of music, song and story.

With Roddy on small pipes, Seonaid singing and Nancy as narrator they present Petticoat Tales, a programme which tells stories of women from the past, women from the Borders, and beyond. It gives a glimpse into their lives and provides a snapshot of the land and the people who depended upon it.

Nancy is a volunteer guide at Abbotsford. She has been voice-over in a number of tourist guides for Scotland and has had a role in several films about Scott and the Borders.

As well as being an exponent of Scottish traditional song, Seonaid plays fiddle and is Musical Director of the Edinburgh Southside Choir. Roddy is a classically trained accordionist although he now concentrates on playing Scottish traditional music, and is a master of the Scottish smallpipes.

All of the events income is used to support the Fogo Parish Church Trust in its care of the church and community and light refreshments will be provided as a gift of the congregation at either the start or the interval of the performance

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fogo-parish-church/t-dvmovrr. There may also be some availability on the door.