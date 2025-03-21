Show that tackles taboo subject of death heads to Melrose Corn Exchange

A one-woman theatre show which re-enacts funerals - and even imagines her own - comes to the Scottish Borders on Friday March 28.

Fresh from touring the show to India, Artist Solène Weinachter returns to the UK with AFTER ALL at Melrose Corn Exchange.

AFTER ALL is a celebration of our vulnerable and courageous existence. Solène melds dance, comedy, storytelling, and theatre to ask - what happens in the end?

Solène, who has lived in Dundee for the last 17 years with spells in Glasgow, attempts to conjure a better space, to be with death, dying and loss.

AFTER ALL is a heartfelt exploration of the death rituals we have; the ones lost and those that need invented. Joyously bringing us together to explore the role that dancing might play in healing.

This show is touring as part of the Rural Touring Dance Initiative, a national project which supports dance artists and rural promoters to make great dance performance events happen in rural spaces.

As well as the performance, Solène will lead a discussion session around death called BEYOND AFTER ALL at Melrose Corn Exchange on Saturday 29 March 10am - 12 noon.

Solène had the original idea for AFTER ALL pre-covid and developed the piece during the second lockdown. It debuted to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023.

Solène: “I wanted to make a show about life - how do we celebrate our life and existence? And Iooking through the lens of a funeral is a great way of doing that. A party to celebrate someone’s life…

“The way people speak about death - it’s fear, statistic, it’s so de-humanising. I wanted to face it, to talk about it. Death is a right of passage, it’s hugely transformative and it will happen to us all. It’s part of life - not a super-scary thing.

“I wanted to meet the subject with an open heart and humour. To laugh with it and cry with it.”

The Melrose show is the first since Solène performed AFTER ALL in India in cities including New Delhi and Calcutta.

Solène: “Death is dealt with so differently in India. It’s maybe not as ‘hidden’ a subject as here in the UK. Death seems more present in that culture. On gravestones they write about ‘this life’ while death sees people enter the ‘next life’.”

DATES:

Friday 28 March 7pm:

AFTER ALL at Melrose Corn Exchange.

Tickets £8 available here.

Saturday 29 March 10am-12pm:

BEYOND AFTER ALL at Melrose Corn Exchange.

This session is free, please reserve your tickets here.

Solène leads a facilitated time for group conversation to share any experiences, feelings or questions around death. It can host up to 20 participants, who are welcome to discuss any aspects of death and dying that they wish to. People are welcome to just come and listen with no pressure to speak.