Selkirk Community Cinema’s next showing: The Princess Bride.
Completely volunteer-run by local film enthusiasts, you’re met at the door by welcoming, friendly faces ready to bring you the magic of film at Selkirk Parish Church.
The cinema is going from strength to strength since first opening on 25 November 2023. To make it fun for all the family, showings have ranged from brand new blockbuster ‘Wonka’ to the classic ‘Mary Poppins’.
Some may want to turn up and enjoy the film, but for those who want to, there’s opportunity to get involved with anything from toy show and tell at Toy Story, to a best dressed costume competition with a chance to win free tickets at the upcoming showing of the Princess Bride on Saturday 25th May.
As a community run project, the cinema prioritises accessible pricing and inclusive screenings so that as many people as possible can enjoy a trip to Selkirk Community Cinema.
Show your support for your local community cinema
The Princess Bride, Saturday 25th May, Selkirk Parish Church Hall, doors open at 2pm, film starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £5 (adult), £2 (child), free for children under 2 (children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult).
Join us to watch this classic fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who join an oddball crew to find each other after a long separation. Facing mighty challenges such as the cliffs of insanity and Rodents of Unusual Size, Princess Buttercup and her Westley are determined not to give up. Based on the William Goldman novel "The Princess Bride".
Come along to lose yourself in a movie, tuck into affordable refreshments, and enjoy an atmosphere that’s warm and welcoming for all.The best children’s and adult costumes will win 3 tickets to a future screening of their choice!