Selkirk Community Cinema’s next showing: The Princess Bride.

Dress-up and win tickets to future screenings!Selkirk Community Cinema is a local initiative celebrating the magic of film and the joy ofcommunity connection in the heart of Selkirk.The cinema is bringing the community together, providing a place for friends and families to gather, connect and share the delight of film.

Completely volunteer-run by local film enthusiasts, you’re met at the door by welcoming, friendly faces ready to bring you the magic of film at Selkirk Parish Church.

The cinema is going from strength to strength since first opening on 25 November 2023. To make it fun for all the family, showings have ranged from brand new blockbuster ‘Wonka’ to the classic ‘Mary Poppins’.

Some may want to turn up and enjoy the film, but for those who want to, there’s opportunity to get involved with anything from toy show and tell at Toy Story, to a best dressed costume competition with a chance to win free tickets at the upcoming showing of the Princess Bride on Saturday 25th May.

The Princess Bride motion picture, screening at Selkirk Parish Church on 25th May 2024

As a community run project, the cinema prioritises accessible pricing and inclusive screenings so that as many people as possible can enjoy a trip to Selkirk Community Cinema.

Show your support for your local community cinema and make sure you never miss a showing by following and sharing on instagram and facebook: @selkirkcommunitycinema.

Next showing:

The Princess Bride, Saturday 25th May, Selkirk Parish Church Hall, doors open at 2pm, film starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are £5 (adult), £2 (child), free for children under 2 (children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult).

Scan to book tickets to the screening of the Princess Bride

Join us to watch this classic fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love who join an oddball crew to find each other after a long separation. Facing mighty challenges such as the cliffs of insanity and Rodents of Unusual Size, Princess Buttercup and her Westley are determined not to give up. Based on the William Goldman novel "The Princess Bride".