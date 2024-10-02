Pumpkin Patch & Halloween Events at Bowhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• New family friendly Halloween event • New canicross event This October Bowhill House and Grounds has two exciting new Halloween events taking place in the historic grounds. Look out for Halloween at Bowhill, a family-friendly pumpkin patch and a new canicross event with Traildog Events.

This Halloween season, Bowhill House & Grounds invites you to an unforgettable family experience packed with spooky fun and seasonal activities taking place 18-20 and 24-26 October. From pumpkin picking to Halloween trails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Start your day by exploring the ghoulish Grounds on our thrilling Halloween Trail. Brave visitors can uncover eerie sights in the Ice House and encounter spooky skeletons in the Walled Garden.

Continue your adventure by picking the perfect pumpkin in the Walled Garden Pumpkin Patch (last admission 3:30 pm). Whether you’re looking for the ultimate carving canvas or a charming autumn decoration, our patch offers a variety of pumpkins to choose from.

Feeling creative? Head to the Courtyard Gallery, where guests of all ages can enjoy hands-on Halloween crafts and let their imagination run wild. Afterwards, take a break with a special cinema screening of the Halloween favourite, Hotel Transylvania, in the Theatre.

For those with a taste for history and a love for the supernatural, don’t miss a unique chance to discover the Victorian Kitchen like never before – with a spooky twist that’s sure to intrigue.

Warm up with some marshmallow toasting at the Old Horsebox, where families can gather around the fire for a sweet treat. Other attractions at Bowhill include the exciting Adventure Playground, where kids can swing, slide, and climb to their hearts’ content, and the indoor Soft Play area, perfect for rainy days.

When hunger strikes, enjoy a light bite to eat at the Old Kitchen Café or grab a quick cuppa on the go from the Old Horsebox to fuel your day of adventure.

The event has been specially adapted on Thursday 24 October, with toddlers in mind. Smaller pumpkins for little hands to pick, spooky crafts to spark their creativity, and special cinema screenings of A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — the perfect Halloween treat for you and your little ghouls and goblins!

Bowhill House and Grounds also play host to a brand new event with Traildog events – incorporating dogs and running in a frightsome 5km or 10km run. The canicross event takes place on Sunday 27 October.

Halloween at Bowhill runs 10am-4pm on 18-20 and 24-26 October. Admission is per child with two accompanying adults free – entry is £10 per child, with a discount of £2 for Bowhill season pass holders. Cinema screenings cost an additional £2 per person. More details of Halloween at Bowhill and the Traildog event and booking (essential) can be found at bowhillhouse.co.uk.

For more information on Bowhill, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk, or follow @BowhillHouse on Facebook and Instagram. To find out more call the Bowhill team on 01750 22204.