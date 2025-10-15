Pre-Christmas sale of books by Borders writers to help local children

Pamela Gordon Hoad and Patricia Goodwin with their books

A pre-Christmas sale of books by six Borders authors, in aid of Children First, Selkirk, Scotland’s national charity for children, will be held in the hall of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Melrose, on Saturday November 1st, 2-4 pm.

Between them, the authors, with a world-wide independent publisher, Silver Quill Publishing, write for all age groups from young children via middle grade and young adult readers, to adults, and cover a spectrum of genres from mainstream, through romance and crime, to fantasy fiction. Proceeds will go to the charity partly because one of the authors, Oliver Eade, a retired Borders General Hospital consultant physician, only recently learned from a cousin that his mother had ‘almost certainly’ been abused, as a child, by their grandfather. Something he saw frequently in his professional life, he had never expected this to have occurred within his own family. One of his recent adult novels, ‘Lost Hands’ addresses the disturbing topic that was once described in The Independent newspaper as ‘The Last Taboo’. Oliver, an award winning novelist and playwright, also writes for children and young adults.

Another of the writers represented is Patricia Goodwin who started writing for pleasure after a late retirement from a busy and varied career in nursing, teaching and business. At ninety years of age she finally achieved her goal of seeing her work in print when she published her first adult novel Autumn in August. This was followed three years later by Porky and Trotty, a first chapter book for children, both published through Silver Quill. She continues to write and is almost ready to publish a second adult novel.Other writers represented at the book sale include Robert Breustedt, a young adult novelist, crime fiction writer, Maura Kennedy Fair and Iona Carroll who takes her readers on a journey covering Ireland, Scotland and Australia. Pamela Gordon Hoad from Gattonside has written nine historical novels set against events in the eleventh, fifteenth and the nineteenth centuries.