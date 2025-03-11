Pioneering magazine is focus of Women’s History Month event
As part of the international Women's History Month in March, a pioneering women's magazine, Time & Tide, is the subject of the talk on Tuesday March, 18 at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose.
Author and academic Catherine Clay will introduce the magazine and especially its significance for an interwar generation of women writers. These include the novelist Naomi Mitchison, one of its regular contributors from the late 1920s, who is now regarded as a central figure in the Scottish Literary Renaissance.
Founded in May 1920, Time & Tide was unique in becoming the only female-produced publication of its kind, a political and literary magazine that in its day was competitive with such papers as the Spectator and the New Statesman.
Catherine will also consider the increased attention given to Scotland in Time and Tide’s pages after the Second World War, exploring to what extent the magazine succeeded in placing Scotland’s cultural renewal within the ken of its readers, and whether these developments remained "beyond a Sassenach’s reach".
All welcome to the talk, on Tuesday 18th March, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute. Admission £6.