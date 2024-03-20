Parkinson's adventurer comes to Duns Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the age of 60 and having lived with Parkinson's disease for ten years, Guy Deacon CBE set out on one last adventure, to drive solo from his home in the UK 18,000 miles and through 25 countries to Cape Town on the southern tip of Africa.

This incredible journey, across Europe and the full length of Africa, took the former British army officer more than 12 months. Along the way he broke down 19 times, underwent one emergency evacuation and took 3,650 prescription pills.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy will be discussing his new book and forthcoming documentary with Alistair Moffat, the co-founder of the Borders Book Festival and author of many books and histories of Scotland and the Borders. Guy will share photos, video footage and stories from his adventure as well as opening up about the challenges and limitations caused by his disease.

Around 150,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson's and there is currently no cure. Guy's mission is to use his incredible journey as a platform to raise awareness and understanding of Parkinson's in the UK, throughout Africa and beyond.

At this special evening Mainstreet Trading in St Boswells will be on hand to sell copies of Guy's book and all proceeds from the tour and book sales will go to Parkinson's charities via The Deacon Foundation.