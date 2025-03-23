Musical Memories for people with dementia
Our Musical Memories are fun, light hearted gatherings to offer enjoyment and stimulation to people with dementia and their carers.
We should welcome new members to this fun music and singing group. It is for people with dementia and their carers or partners. and offers a relaxed enjoyable morning in a friendly group.
If you care for someone with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia do come along and give it a go!
In the Blue Room at Langlee Community Centre, Galashiels from 10.30am – 12pm on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month. Fun, lively sessions of singing in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Contact: Prue Pullen – [email protected] or phone 07806 619989.