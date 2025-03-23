Musical Memories for people with dementia

Our Musical Memories are fun, light hearted gatherings to offer enjoyment and stimulation to people with dementia and their carers.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We should welcome new members to this fun music and singing group. It is for people with dementia and their carers or partners. and offers a relaxed enjoyable morning in a friendly group.

If you care for someone with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia do come along and give it a go!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Blue Room at Langlee Community Centre, Galashiels from 10.30am – 12pm on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month. Fun, lively sessions of singing in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Contact: Prue Pullen – [email protected] or phone 07806 619989.