A free leaflet guiding you on a walk in the Eildon Hills

Melrose Paths group has released a new free leaflet, Eildons Hills Path, that takes you on an enjoyable walk in the beautiful Eildon Hills providing breathtaking views over Melrose and the surrounding countryside. The route is fully mapped out for you and there are lovely photos of various points along the way.This is the second free leaflet Melrose Paths Group has created and complements the earlier Explore Melrose leaflet, released last year, that not only guides you around the town but gives you interesting historical notes on the area.The Paths Group, run entirely by volunteers, is already well known for its popular Paths Around Melrose booklet, (now into its 5th edition), published together with SBC countryside access team. The booklet and the 2 free leaflets can be obtained from many of their supporting local businesses in Melrose. See ‘Local Support’ page on their website for information on those businesses. https://walkmelrose.org.uk/local-support/