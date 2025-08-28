Maltings Cinema announces day one screenings for "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" to Lead September Programme

Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks is thrilled to announce its September film programme, headlined by the highly-anticipated release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Audiences can be among the very first to experience the new film with special Day One screenings on Friday, September 12.

The new Downton Abbey film is a major focus of the cinema's month, with a total of 22 screenings scheduled throughout September to meet the high demand.

"We know how much our audience loves Downton Abbey, and we're excited to offer a packed schedule of screenings, starting from its opening day," said Daniel Cox, Programme Manager at Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks.

"The rest of our September programme is just as strong, with a brilliant mix of event cinema, brand new titles, foreign language and your last chance to see this Summer’s biggest hits."

The cinema’s diverse September line-up includes:

A packed schedule of new films including The Life of Chuck, Friendship, The Roses, and Eddington. Special Events: A 10th-anniversary screening of the stage smash-hit Hamilton and a National Theatre Live broadcast of Inter Alia.

A 10th-anniversary screening of the stage smash-hit Hamilton and a National Theatre Live broadcast of Inter Alia. Foreign Language: Berwick Film Society’s Autumn season launches this month with Satu – Year of the Rabbit and I’m Still Here

Berwick Film Society’s Autumn season launches this month with Satu – Year of the Rabbit and I’m Still Here Final Screenings: Your last chance to catch summer blockbusters Jurassic Park: Rebirth and The Bad Guys 2.

The full September programme, including all film times and ticket information, is available now at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.