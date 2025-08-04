Makerstoun Gardens weekend competition results

Makerstoun residents celebrated the hard work carried out in gardens and allotments at the weekend.

On Saturday, gardens were judged and on Sunday some gardens were open for all to view. Tea and scones were enjoyed at the village hall.

Garden Competition results:

Best Cottage Garden 1 Geordie and Joan Duncan, 1 Woodside Cottages
2 Mr & Mrs McKenzie, 6 Haymount
3 Maggie, 3 Manorhill Cottages
Best bigger Garden 1 Andy and Barbara Carter, East Dalcove House
2 Nigel and Mel Houldsworth, Greatridge Hall
3 Olivia Becatelli, Park House
Best Vegetable Garden 1 James Smith, Sawmill Allotment
2 Heather Nowakowski, Manorhill Allotment
3 Mark Dunlop, Haymount
Best Junior Garden 1 Josie Smith, Sawmill Allotment
Tallest Sunflower Josie Smith - 7 Manorhill
Louise McKenzie - 6 Haymount
Design Cup Andy Carter, East Dalcove House
Blue Bowl (group of cottages) Manorhill Cottages
Most improved Nigel and Mel Houldsworth, Greatridge Hall
Original Wester Muirdean veg in a trailer and bike in a tree!
Catches Judges eye Harvey and Wendy, Gardeners Cottage
Original Manorhill eco loo with a view!
Wildlife Garden 2 Haymount
Special mention
Charterhouse Gardens
