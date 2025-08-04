Makerstoun Gardens weekend competition results
Makerstoun residents celebrated the hard work carried out in gardens and allotments at the weekend.
On Saturday, gardens were judged and on Sunday some gardens were open for all to view. Tea and scones were enjoyed at the village hall.
Garden Competition results:
|Best Cottage Garden 1
|Geordie and Joan Duncan, 1 Woodside Cottages
|2
|Mr & Mrs McKenzie, 6 Haymount
|3
|Maggie, 3 Manorhill Cottages
|Best bigger Garden 1
|Andy and Barbara Carter, East Dalcove House
|2
|Nigel and Mel Houldsworth, Greatridge Hall
|3
|Olivia Becatelli, Park House
|Best Vegetable Garden 1
|James Smith, Sawmill Allotment
|2
|Heather Nowakowski, Manorhill Allotment
|3
|Mark Dunlop, Haymount
|Best Junior Garden 1
|Josie Smith, Sawmill Allotment
|Tallest Sunflower
|Josie Smith - 7 Manorhill
|Louise McKenzie - 6 Haymount
|Design Cup
|Andy Carter, East Dalcove House
|Blue Bowl (group of cottages)
|Manorhill Cottages
|Most improved
|Nigel and Mel Houldsworth, Greatridge Hall
|Original
|Wester Muirdean veg in a trailer and bike in a tree!
|Catches Judges eye
|Harvey and Wendy, Gardeners Cottage
|Original
|Manorhill eco loo with a view!
|Wildlife Garden
|2 Haymount
|Special mention
|Charterhouse Gardens