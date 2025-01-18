Kelso Music Society welcomes award-winning wind quintet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For this week's afternoon concert the Kelso Music Society welcomes from London the highly talented wind Quintet "Lumas".

Lumas Winds is a dynamic chamber ensemble. Winners of the 71st Royal Over-Seas League Mixed Ensemble Prize in 2023, Lumas are committed ambassadors for wind chamber music and the rich variety of repertoire that it offers.

The ensemble are currently Kirckman Concerts Young Artists and Britten Pears Young Artists, and in 2023/24 were Making Music’s Phillip and Dorothy Green Young Artists. Their debut album was released in May 2024 for Champs Hill Records.

Lumas have performed at the Wigmore Hall, and at the Corbridge, Ironstone and Winchester Chamber Music Festivals. They recently completed their tour of Scottish music clubs as recipients of the prestigious Tunnel Trust award.

Other upcoming engagements include a tour with Concerts-in-the-West, the 2024 Lake District Summer Music Festival, and a concert at Kings Place as Kirckman Concerts Young Artists, alongside concerts at several music clubs/societies across the UK.

Their entertaining programme in Kelso on Sunday at 3pm includes music by Ravel, Ibert, Francaix, Messaien and Schifrin. The concert takes place in the splendid acoustic of the 18th century, octagonal, and warm Kelso Old Parish Church. Easy parking. Tickets: adults £16, students £5, children free, are on the door or from kelsomusicsociety.com. Tea & coffee served.