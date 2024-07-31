HotScotch set to return to Melrose for another Summer Ceilidh
Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural summer ceilidh in Melrose, HotScotch Ceilidh Band are returning to the Corn Exchange on Saturday 24th of August. The band is led by accordionist Paul Chamberlain, who grew up in the village of Bowden. As a youngster, he won many competitions in both classical and Scottish music styles before graduating with a Masters in Music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He formed HotScotch Ceilidh Band in 2006 and his great arrangements and lively style of playing bring a fresh feel to the music. Fiddler Michael Haywood is also well known in the borders as an inspiring music teacher at Earlston High School, and drummer Jim Walker originally from Canada, established his profile on the Scottish folk scene playing in bands such as Ceolbeg and Seelyhoo.
The steps for all the dances will be called so that everybody can join in and have a brilliant evening and a licensed bar will be provided by Live Borders.
Tickets for the ceilidh are £12 for adults with Under 16’s given free entry and are available via Eventbrite, by calling Paul on 07799 896050 or at the door on the night.
More informatiuon is also available on the band's website - www.myceilidh.co.uk
