Hawick Amateur Operatic Society weave the threads from Dagenham to Hawick

​The snazzy in-house-designed programme tells us that; “It is 1968 and in the UK, for the most part, women are invisible. They are not encouraged to aspire to much in life beyond marriage and being a homemaker. Our heroine, Rita O’Grady, is one such woman. Married to Eddie, they have two children and both work in the Ford factory in Dagenham. So when it is decided to “down skill” the women and pay them less, Rita, supported by her friend Connie and encouraged by her friends, decide to take on not only management but also the union. What follows is a bitter battle, not only in the factory but within families and the town.”

Taking the lead this year is Katie Rudkin who shines as the unstoppable and inspiring ‘Rita O’Grady’. Talking about her role this year Katie says, “I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to play ‘Rita’ in this production. It’s such a funny, emotional and uplifting show with lots of energetic dances and songs that literally give me goosebumps. It's been extremely challenging at times especially the singing (whilst dancing!!) but just like the story of the show, the production team, cast and company have given me so much confidence, encouragement and self-belief. I know we are all so excited to show you our hard work. The whole company have challenged themselves this year and when you come to see the show you will see just what can be achieved, together.”

Last year’s ’Our House’ leading man; Alexander Edwards returns this year as Rita’s husband ‘Eddie’; a man in dire conflict with his traditional views and the fight for equality that his wife leads. Alexander describes enjoying the challenge of playing Eddie to his previous experiences with the HAOS company; “I joined HAOS in 2018 and have played many different roles. What sets Eddie apart from these, is that he’s a married father of two, unlike previous characters who were closer to my age or experience. This made developing Eddie a real test.”

This year’s production duo consists of Andrew Shields as Choreographer and Assistant Producer, alongside HAOS stalwart and musical director; Derek Calder. Andrew comments; “I’m thrilled to be back choreographing such an iconic show as Made in Dagenham! The dance numbers are not only dynamic but deeply emotional and powerful, reflecting the heart of the story and our incredible cast. It’s also been an amazing experience to assistant produce this production—working alongside such a talented team has been truly inspiring. Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Derek kindly adds; “The members of HAOS have taken this show to heart, and once again, have worked exceedingly hard to produce what promises to be an outstanding show! I’m so proud of each and every one of them and their contribution to the show! Working with Andrew has, once again, been fun and exciting, and the company must have burned hundreds of calories in each of his rehearsal in order to master his high energy choreography!”

This year’s production also marks the arrival of four junior performers the role of Eddie and Rita’s children, Graham and Sharon. The O’Grady offspring are fantastically played by dynamic duos; Thomas McGeorge, Hector Rodgerson, Enid Reid and Inga Campbell respectively. While the girls gladly express their nervous excitement, the boys certainly aren’t giving anything away when asked how they are feeling about show week; “I’m not nervous. I never get nervous. I’m focused!” and “Aye, fine!”

Musical highlights include the fiery “This Is What We Want”, after the women receive the news that their jobs are being reclassified as ‘unskilled’. First Act show stealers include Suzanne Neilson’s rendition of ‘Wossname’ and Caroline Wilkinson’s ‘Same Old Story’. Comedy is delivered in spades from the fabulously swear-y ‘Beryl’ played by Ros Mundell. Not forgetting the comically hapless Prime Minister with the best lines in the script; ‘Harold Wilson’ played by Robin Murray.

Against the backdrop of our uncertain world, the parallels of ‘Made in Dagenham’ and life today make for a hugely enriching experience. Performances will run from March 10-15 at Hawick Town Hall at 7.30pm with an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday 15. Tickets are available on the door, or from ILF Imaging (while stocks last) or online from Ticket Source.

Age Guidance 12+ - Frequent use of strong language throughout the performance.

2 . Contributed Rita and Eddie O'Grady (Katie Rudkin and Alexander Edwards) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The spectacular Hawick Town Hall as the temporary site of 'Dagenham' Photo: Submitted Photo Sales