Get into the Christmas Spirit at Fogo Kirk

Fogo Kirk are hosting the Norham Band for a Christmas Concert.

The fabulous Norham Band will be performing at Fogo Parish Church on Saturday the 7th December at 3pm as a prelude to the Christmas festivities. They will play a variety of tunes from their repertoire and maybe a few carols to sing along to as well!

This concert forms part of the ongoing fundraising to support the Fogo Parish Church Trust in the maintenance and upkeep of the church for the congregation and community.

Tickets are £10 with a discounted rate of £8 for under 12's and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fogo-parish-church

Light refreshments will be provided by the congregation at the interval.

Come along and enjoy a chance to get into the Christmas spirit in this wonderful rural location.