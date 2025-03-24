Galashiels Academy, to host a community ‘Final Fling'

By Lauren Boomer
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Galashiels ex-pupils and community members are invited to attend a black-tie ceilidh in Galashiels Academy on Saturday, April 5 at 8pm. Join us for your last opportunity to relive your Gala Academy days and say goodbye to the school!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of dancing, music, and celebration at the Final Fling Ceilidh!

Tickets cost £15 and are available from The Trophy Guy, Fountain News and the School Office.

Proceeds raised for the S6 Prom and Social Subjects trips.

Related topics:GalashielsTickets
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice