Galashiels Academy, to host a community ‘Final Fling'

Galashiels ex-pupils and community members are invited to attend a black-tie ceilidh in Galashiels Academy on Saturday, April 5 at 8pm. Join us for your last opportunity to relive your Gala Academy days and say goodbye to the school!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of dancing, music, and celebration at the Final Fling Ceilidh!

Tickets cost £15 and are available from The Trophy Guy, Fountain News and the School Office.

Proceeds raised for the S6 Prom and Social Subjects trips.