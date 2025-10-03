From Scotland to Nova Scotia. . . and back!
Màiri Morrison and Alasdair Roberts, bring their new album, Remembered in Exile, to The Straw Yard on Sunday 19th October (matinee, 2pm).
Their music explores how Scottish music evolved as it emigrated to Nova Scotia. They'll be joined on this date by guest musicians from Canada, thanks to the support of the Arts Council of Canada.
Drawing on the pioneering work of Nova Scotian folklorist Helen Creighton (1899-1989), who collected traditional songs on Canada’s eastern seaboard, Remembered in Exile features songs with Scottish roots: musical artefacts of the westward journey undertaken by Scots as they migrated to Canada from the 1600s to the mid-1800s.
A native of the Isle of Lewis, Màiri takes the lead on a handful of Gaelic language songs, mostly collected in Cape Breton, while Alasdair leads on some Canadian variants of Scots ballads.
Tickets available from www.thestrawyard.co.uk/whatson
The Straw Yard, Parade, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1DF
[email protected] 01289 349943
This concert is a collaboration between The Ukulele & Other Machines and The Straw Yard.