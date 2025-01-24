TV showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens have received scripts for a new TV sitcom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The couple will be joined on set by Lisa Loops, Doug Setters and former Grange Hill Star Mark Baxter, Reality Star Jane Buckle and some former Professional Footballers

Craig and Debbie known for hosting their popular Moreish TV show and for starring in their many appearances on Reality TV shows and Movies were contacted by writer and show creator Lisa Loops as the brand new scripts for episode one were ready to be rehearsed with the other cast members and then the cast will be filming the episode set to be filmed on a secret location down south

Debbie told us 'I play Lilly, cousin to Margie played by Lisa Loops and Niece to Betty played by Reality TV star Jane Buckle and I'm married to Billy whom is really clumsy and loves to Rap with Betty can't wait to get stuck into my script and later film on set'

Craig responded with 'I'm excited as we film on location in an actual pub and we certainly make an impact when we arrive on our first scene then I get to do some stunts as I am a clumsy Scotsman hated by the Landlord Jimbo played by Doug Setters whom is married to Margie and this will be a great sitcom that we will really get our teeth into so watch this space as the writers have big plans for our characters throughout the series'

The scripts arrived for the TV duo yesterday

All Together Tavern has picked up huge interest from the major TV Channel commissioners as well as Amazon Prime TV whom are all waiting on the very 1st episode so it looks like we could all be heading to this Tavern all together.