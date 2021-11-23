Neil Gaiman has explained why he chose to shoot Good Omens in Bathgate

Neil Gaiman at the Global premiere of Amazon Original Good Omens in 2019

The fan wrote: 'Good Omens will be filming in Bathgate? As in West Lothian? :D Why was Bathgate chosen? I know David's [Tennant] parents lived there so wonder if that was a factor? I can't believe you are going to be in my little town.'

The writer, who is also executive producer and co-showrunner of the show, along with Douglas Mackinnon, answered the queries, writing: 'Bathgate was chosen because it has a great big studio where we could build Soho. Also because it's not that far from Leith where we are shooting Anansi Boys because it has an even bigger studio in which we could build Brixton and Florida and a Caribbean island.'

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s ​i​nternational ​best-​s​elling ​novel, ​producers have revealed that ​the ​s​ix-​p​art ​second ​season​ entitled Good Omens 2, will expand upon the Good Omens universe and characters.

The series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively.

Previously, Gaiman has stated that the story will happen, “all through time and space, solving a mystery which starts with one of the angels wandering through a Soho street market with no memory of who they might be, on their way to Aziraphale’s bookshop…” – that will be the Soho set, then, which has been recreated indoors to cope with the vagaries of Scottish weather.

Good Omens 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

