Local Hero anniversary screening and chat with star
There’s a treat in store for lovers of Bill Forsyth’s iconic 1983 movie Local Hero at the end of this month.
To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, the Pavilion Cinema in Galashiels is putting on a special screening, followed by a live Q&A via Zoom with Peter Riegert, who played Mac in the film, on Wednesday, May 24.
Cinema manager Andrew Poole said: “Over the past 40 years, Local Hero has slowly become one of Scotland’s best-loved comedy-dramas. Although when released the film didn’t enjoy the glitz and glamour of Forsyth’s previous movie; Gregory’s Girl, nor was it a huge box office success for Warner Bros, but over the years it has picked up a huge community following and remains to this day my favourite film of all time.
"I’m unbelievably excited to re-run the film on the big screen and to have the opportunity to chat with Peter about the film-making process, and the audience can also put their questions to Peter.”