Local Hero anniversary screening and chat with star

Local Hero will get a special screening on May 24 at the Pavilion.

To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, the Pavilion Cinema in Galashiels is putting on a special screening, followed by a live Q&A via Zoom with Peter Riegert, who played Mac in the film, on Wednesday, May 24.

Cinema manager Andrew Poole said: “Over the past 40 years, Local Hero has slowly become one of Scotland’s best-loved comedy-dramas. Although when released the film didn’t enjoy the glitz and glamour of Forsyth’s previous movie; Gregory’s Girl, nor was it a huge box office success for Warner Bros, but over the years it has picked up a huge community following and remains to this day my favourite film of all time.

"I’m unbelievably excited to re-run the film on the big screen and to have the opportunity to chat with Peter about the film-making process, and the audience can also put their questions to Peter.”