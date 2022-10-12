Line of Duty star climbs to new heights in the Borders

Martin Compston and Phil McHugh with the SSE team at Toddleburn.

However, that probably didn’t prepare him for his latest challenge – climbing up one of the Borders’ windfarm turbines at Toddleburn … as there isn’t a bent copper in sight!

Martin – also the star of the 2015 movie Scottish Mussel, and last year’s telly hit Vigil – and his co-presenter chum Phil MacHugh were welcomed to SSE Renewables’ Toddleburn Wind Farm by the team there to film a segment for the forthcoming final episode of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, currently broadcasting on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC Two, across the UK.

It was no normal visit however, as Martin and Phil had the opportunity to visit the top of one of the 12 Siemens turbines situated at the site between the villages of Heriot and Oxton in the Borders.

Euan Jardine with Martin Compston in Galashiels.

The whole visit was conducted under the watchful eye of the team, with film photography being carried out via drone, traditional TV, and Go-Pro cameras.

Executive producer of Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, David Marshall, said: “It was great to receive such a warm welcome from the team at Toddleburn.

"We had a lot of fun on this shoot, and I know that Martin and Phil really enjoyed their day too.

“The final piece in the episode comes with something of a surprise moment for Phil, which I’m sure everyone at SSE will enjoy watching.

“It was clear that everyone presents priority was the safety of the presenters and the crew and I want to thank the team there for their outstanding professionalism.”

SSE Renewables onshore windfarm regional manager Roy Sloane oversaw the filming with colleagues on the day.

He said: “It is wonderful to be able to show off what we do in a different kind of media from the usual trade or local newspapers and to bring SSE Renewables’ work to a new audience.

“We had a great day hosting Martin and Phil at Toddleburn back in April.

"It was something different from the normal workday and I know the team enjoyed getting involved and helping with the filming.

“I’m proud of the professionalism of our team.

"Safety was paramount throughout the filming and hopefully that becomes obvious when colleagues watch the programme.”

Throughout the six-part series, Martin and Phil have travelled the length and breadth of Scotland encountering different people and adventures along the way.

Their journey culminates in the last episode, featuring Toddleburn Wind Farm and the Scottish Lowlands as they make their way to Martin’s hometown of Greenock.

While filming, Martin also paid a visit to Galashiels, where he was spotted in Channel Street by local councillor, now council leader, Euan Jardine, who posted a selfie of the pair on his social media, saying he was sure the documentary would “bring some positive publicity for the town”.