LGBT films hit Hawick

One of the films being shown is "Real Boy" by Jamie Rea.

The festival aims to bring lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender diverse specific feature films, shorts and documentaries to the Borders.

This year’s shorts programmer is Leah Francisco, who as a deaf filmmaker herself has produced a programme with an emphasis on deaf representation. Following the screenings there will be Q&A session with some of the filmmakers. A BSL interpreter will be present.

Among the films to be shown are Real Boy by Jamie Rea, an experimental documentary through the mind of Joe Dunn exploring disconnection, anatomy, identity and chromosomes; Liberty by David Ellington, which brings to life a poignant and political BSL poem, Liberty, in a new highly-visual, poetic and a beautiful physical performance; Is It Me? by Christopher T McGill, an intimate portrait of a bio drag-queen’s complex relationship with her self-image; and My Loneliness Is Killing Me by Tim Courtney, which sees Elliott luring the animalistic Jack to his apartment for a late night hook up where he unexpectedly unearths a dark emotional connection.

Also shown is Australian film Hush Darling by Saara Lamberg, a story of first date nerves, anxieties and excitement; and English shorts What If? by Teresa Garratty (after a break-up, Jess focuses on rebuilding her life and her self- esteem); Hiraeth by Sophie Stone, an abstract video poem, exploring how 'home' can be a continuous search for internal peace; and Be Seen by Sophie Stone, an unrequited love-at-first-sight moment, a closeted queer woman falls for an openly queer person.

All tickets are on a pay as you can basis – £3,£5,£7 – and can be purchased online or at the door. Tickets for Heart of Hawick features can be bought online at: https://uk.patronbase.com/_HeartOfHawick/Productions