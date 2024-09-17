BBC Antiques Roadshow filmed at Thirlestane Castle due to air this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thirlestane Castle, Lauder, welcomed the Antiques Roadshow in July as part of the 47th series of the award-winning programme. This episode will air on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday, September 22, featuring a wonderful selection of vintage treasures, family heirlooms and antiques.

The programme filming drew in thousands of visitors to the Castle, all looking to catch a glimpse of a special valuation or to show one of their own items. It is the first time the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has visited Thirlestane, which is open for public tours, and the broadcast will highlight some of the Castle’s incredible 400-year history and vast collections.

Edward Maitland-Carew commented: “Welcoming the Antiques Roadshow was a great privilege, and we look forward to seeing what stories and vintage gems were uncovered during their time filming with us.

“The programme proves to be as popular as ever, so we are delighted that Thirlestane will feature on it this Sunday. We hope the show encourages people to visit the Scottish Borders and the Castle, as there is an abundance of history and beautiful locations to be discovered."

BBC Antiques Roadshow at Thirlestane Castle - presenter Fiona Bruce.

Thirlestane welcomes groups and private tours year round and offers regular Guided Tours from May-October. Discover some of the finest decorative plasterwork ceilings in Europe, as well one of the most extensive family collections of portraits and busts in Scotland. You can find out more through their website – www.thirlestanecastle.co.uk.

BBC’s Antiques Roadshow will air at 8pm on Sunday, September 22 and will be available on BBC iPlayer after the broadcast.