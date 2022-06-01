Adventures inside and out in Peebles

The Story of Stevie Smith ... Long Live Chainsaw.

Each day begins with a celebration of the many activities and outdoor experiences that can be enjoyed in and around the Tweed Valley, all led by local guides.

Audiences can choose from a range of paddlesports, forest bathing and river swims, tree climbing experiences, guided ecology walks plus various mountain biking adventures.

Staff from the Tweed Valley Osprey Project at Glentress Wild Watch will also be on hand to reveal all about the magnificent, fish-eating birds that breed in the Tweed Valley each year before arming participants with a brand-new Osprey Trail Map to explore osprey fishing hotspots at their leisure.

Once finished exploring outside during the day, audiences will return to the theatre each afternoon to enjoy a dazzling mix of short films that highlight adventures gained and lost in some of the world’s most remarkable locations.

Covering climbing, skiing, surfing, open water swimming, mountain biking, trail running, sailing and more, the films capture the challenge, hope, discomfort and sheer exhilaration of time spent in wild places.

This year’s festival also includes two very special feature films. First, from the studio behind Oscar-winning climbing film Free Solo comes Torn, the deeply layered story of world-renowned climber Alex Lowe’s ill-fated final expedition and his son’s journey to the spot where his father’s body was found some 17 years later.

Also showing, fresh on the heels of the Tweed Valley hosting the first round of this year’s Enduro World Series, Long Live Chainsaw reveals the true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike athlete, Stevie Smith.

The festival also sees three very different speakers on each evening.