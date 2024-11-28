Farmers invited to celebrate Christmas with carols at Borderway

Celebrating the spirit of farming, H&H offer an open invitation to begin the festive season with Christmas Carols at Borderway in Aid of RABI.

H&H Group is offering an open invitation to every member of the farming community in the North West to come and sing some much loved carols at their Borderway auction hub on Thursday 12th December. Starting at 7.00pm, the service will feature a candlelit procession to the crib by the children, and will help raise much needed funding for the wonderful work of the RABI and its support for farmers in difficulty.

Opening with a welcome from H&H Group Chair, Will Hamilton, and conducted by the Group’s honorary chaplain, the Reverend David Newlove, the Christmas Carols service will include readings and poems, and all the traditional favourites from Once in Royal David’s City to Hark the Herald Angels Sing, accompanied by the Allerdale Fiddlers. Of course, the highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the children’s voices of the next generation singing Away in a Manger around the crib in this most appropriate of locations.

Although there will be no real sheep or oxen looking on, just a few hours before the service, H&H auctioneers will conclude the first day of their major two-day Beltex winter sale, which will feature a small Christmas shopping fayre which commences at 5pm. The Group’s Marketing Manager Nina Oxley, who is organising the event, hopes that many of the farmers who attend the sale will join the celebration with their families.

“Christmas is full of connections to the farming world, and we would like to offer this chance to celebrate the Christmas message of hope at a time when farmers are facing so many challenges. It’s also a very timely opportunity to support the work of the RABI. This is one of the H&H Group’s chosen charities, and more than ever the farming community needs the financial and welfare guidance they offer farming families at times of stress. With hot pork rolls and mulled wine, we do hope our farmers will join us!”

RABI is a national agricultural charity providing financial, practical, and emotional support to farming people in times of difficulty.

At the core of RABI’s mission is the commitment to address the individual needs of farming people, offering one-to-one, expert support, advice and guidance, tailored to every unique circumstance. Whether it’s giving expert advice on benefits potentially available to farming people or accessing mental health support, RABI offers a beacon of hope.

The RABI 24/7 freephone helpline 0800 188 4444 ensures they are available at any time of the day or year to give farming people the right type of support.