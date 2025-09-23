Family Hallowe'en magic awaits at Bowhill’s Trail & Pumpkin Patch

This October, Bowhill House and grounds will once again welcome families for its much-loved Hallowe'en Trail and Pumpkin Patch. Following the success of last year’s events, extra dates have been added, along with a brand-new after-dark experience.

Families are invited to set out on a spooky mission through the historic grounds to banish the witches. The Hallowe'en Trail runs on select dates from October 18 to November 2, guiding visitors along an enchanting path filled with eerie surprises and curious characters.

With the candle relit, the witches have returned in search of children’s souls and the power they bring. To stop them, visitors must keep the spellbook hidden and send the witches away for good.

Once the trail is complete, families will discover the Pumpkin Patch. Children can collect a mini wheelbarrow and hunt for the perfect pumpkin to take home or decorate in the Courtyard. Each child ticket includes one pumpkin, ready to be transformed into a spooky creation.

A full day of family fun awaits with the adventure playground, soft play, crafts in the Victorian Kitchen, and stunning autumn walks through the Bowhill landscape. Spooky cinema screenings will take place throughout the day and are free of charge, though pre-booking is required due to limited spaces. The Old Kitchen Café will serve warming drinks and light lunches, while the popular marshmallow toasting station returns to the Horsebox in the playground.

New for this year, Bowhill introduces a special evening event for those who dare. On October 31, visitors can experience a ‘Trick or Treat’ version of the trail from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, with sweets to collect along the way and the chance to choose a pumpkin by moonlight.

Guests can warm up with marshmallow toasting, hot chocolate, or spooky hot dogs, before settling in for an evening cinema screening from 6.30pm to 8pm, complete with snacks from the Old Kitchen Café.

Pre-booking is essential. Tickets are priced at £12 per child, which includes entry for two accompanying adults. Annual pass holders receive a £2 discount. Cinema screenings are free but must be reserved in advance. Event dates are 18–20 October, 24–26 October, and October 31 to November 2.

Tickets for the Trick or Treat evening on October 31 are £17 per child, with two adults admitted free of charge. Annual pass holders receive a £2 discount.