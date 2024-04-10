Eyemouth Harbour Annual General Meeting

Eyemouth Harbour Trust will be holding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 at 2pm. Any interested person is welcome to attend.

'The AGM is a great time for the harbour's stakeholders to hear about and reflect on the previous year's performance and activities around the port, to share their views and ambitions for the future of Eyemouth Harbour, and to meet the board of trustees.' Christine Bell, CEO of Eyemouth Harbour Trust