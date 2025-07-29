‘Extreme’ Aston Martin Valiant the main attraction at annual car show

Aston Martin’s ‘most extreme’ front-engine road car will take centre stage at the popular Netherby Hall Car Show.

The Aston Martin Valiant, commissioned by Formula 1 great Fernando Alonso, is described by the supercar giant as ‘road legal but everything it knows is learnt from the track’.

The 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 car will line up alongside more than 100 vintage classic cars and supercars at Netherby Hall’s annual event, which will be held in the grounds of the Grade-II* listed historic house in Longtown, near Carlisle, over August 2 and 3.

The Valiant is being brought to the show by event sponsors Aston Martin Edinburgh, who will be joined this year by their colleagues from the Newcastle branch. Between them, they will showcase demonstrator cars such as the DB12 Coupe, Vantage coupe, V12 Vanquish, Vantage Roadster and their Polestar models.

Kim Capstick, Director of Operations at Netherby Hall, said: “The Netherby Hall Car Show attracts thousands of motoring fans from across the country and that is because we showcase some top of the range supercars and vintage vehicles which appeal to a wide range of interests.

“You know you’re in for a treat when Aston Martin declare the Valiant as its most extreme front-engine road car, and we’re delighted our long-term sponsors and supporters Aston Martin Edinburgh are bringing such an impressive vehicle along to the show.

“With the cars on show over the weekend, we are very excited for another elite event where petrol heads and motoring enthusiasts are going to be blown away.”

Visitors to the Netherby Hall Car Show will be able to see performance and supercars on Saturday, while the classic and vintage vehicles with a registration before the year 2000 will be showcased on Sunday.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Netherby Hall is a Grade II* listed mansion set on a private estate at Longtown and holds regular events and experiences throughout the year. It also offers luxury self-catering accommodation within the grounds.

For more information visit www.netherbyhall.co.uk