Everly Brothers magic comes to Peebles
Having delighted audiences across the UK — including a performance at Edinburgh’s illustrious Queen’s Hall — the production has earned praise for its authentic sound and heartfelt delivery. Every detail is lovingly recreated, from the close vocal blend and jangling guitars to the timeless stage charm that made the Everlys legends.
Craig Boyd, who sings Phil Everly’s parts in the show, said:
“The Everly Brothers were pioneers, and their influence on artists like Paul McCartney and Mark Knopfler is huge. Performing these songs live is always a joy, and we can’t wait to bring that energy to Peebles.”
Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your youth or discovering the Everly magic for the first time, A Date With The Everly Brothers promises a night of nostalgia, melody and harmony.
A Date With The Everly Brothers comes to Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on Saturday October 18. Tickets are available now from the theatre box office or at eastgatearts.com.