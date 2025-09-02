Everly Brothers magic comes to Peebles

By Craig Boyd
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 14:44 BST
The unforgettable harmonies of Don and Phil Everly will fill the Eastgate Theatre this autumn as A Date With The Everly Brothers arrives in Peebles on Saturday 18th October. The show celebrates one of music’s most iconic duos with classics including Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie and All I Have To Do Is Dream.

Having delighted audiences across the UK — including a performance at Edinburgh’s illustrious Queen’s Hall — the production has earned praise for its authentic sound and heartfelt delivery. Every detail is lovingly recreated, from the close vocal blend and jangling guitars to the timeless stage charm that made the Everlys legends.

Craig Boyd, who sings Phil Everly’s parts in the show, said:

“The Everly Brothers were pioneers, and their influence on artists like Paul McCartney and Mark Knopfler is huge. Performing these songs live is always a joy, and we can’t wait to bring that energy to Peebles.”

A Date With The Everly Brothers live in concert.placeholder image
A Date With The Everly Brothers live in concert.

Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your youth or discovering the Everly magic for the first time, A Date With The Everly Brothers promises a night of nostalgia, melody and harmony.

A Date With The Everly Brothers comes to Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, on Saturday October 18. Tickets are available now from the theatre box office or at eastgatearts.com.

