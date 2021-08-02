Borderers will dig this green-fingered yarn

Sisters Dora and Maddy put the world to rights in 'Allotment'.

The award-winning show is brought to Harestanes Visitors Cente and the outdoor space at Hawick Museum by Live Borders and Nutshell Theatre for three special outdoor performances .

Join sisters Dora and Maddy in their allotment as they ponder: Do flowers matter as much as vegetables?

‘Allotment’ follows their complex and quirky relationship as they live out the seasons and play out their rivalries among the plants. When the unexpected rocks their uneasy balance, it’s time to do something radical.

With changeable weather constantly shifting their mood and nature, Allotment is a feast for the senses – a tale of life, death, Pink Fir Apple potatoes, and the secret power of worms.

Jason Moyes, senio r creative programming officer at Live Borders said: “Jules Horne is a very well-respected local writer and we are delighted to be working with Nutshell Theatre to bring her work to life on the stage.

"‘Allotment’ won an award when it appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe, the play has toured around Scotland picking up excellent reviews, but this is the first time it has been performed in the Borders.

“Given the themes and setting of the play, Harestanes Visitor Centre, along with the area beside Hawick Museum with Wilton Park as a backdrop, seemed the ideal locations for some outdoor theatre.”

Kate Nelson, artistic director from Nutshell Theatre said: “Nutshell is able to bring theatre to people rather than asking them to cross the threshold of buildings or venture too far from home.

"This will reassure existing audiences after a long period of social isolation, and welcome new theatregoers because it’s very local, small-scale, and low risk presentation offering gentle steps to new engagement.”

You can see ‘Allotment’ on Friday, August 13 at Harestanes Countryside Visitors Centre at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and Saturday, August 14 at Hawick Museum from 7pm.