Duns Charity Shop Shortlisted for Charity Shop of the Year 2025

There’s a real buzz in Duns this week as Bavs Charity Shop has been shortlisted as one of only six finalists across Scotland in the Charity Shop of the Year 2025 Awards. The nomination recognises the shop’s role at the very heart of the town, not only as a place to find quality bargains, but also as a hub of community support and friendship.

Shoppers were quick to nominate the shop, sharing their enthusiasm for deserved recognition. One customer said: “Friendly staff, welcoming atmosphere. A fabulous range of items and if you're looking for something specific, they'll do their best to help find/source it for you.”

Another added:

“Always well stocked, fresh, bright and welcoming. Friendly staff and go out of way to help find what you are looking for. Always managed to get exactly what looking for.”

Some of our wonderful Duns Shop team celebrating news of reaching the final stages of Charity Shop of the Year 2025

Speaking about the achievement, Annette McGraith, Chief Officer, said: “This is such a proud moment for us all. Our Duns shop wouldn’t be here without the incredible dedication of our current team, and I want to thank every single volunteer, staff member, and supporter who has kept all our charity shops’ doors open since we first began trading back in 1998. All these years later, it’s still the people who make us what we are. I’m deeply grateful to the community of Duns, who continue to back us with such generosity. Together, we’ve built something very special.”

The shop has long been a success story of Duns Square; a place where local people and businesses rally around one another, ensuring that the Borders town remains vibrant and welcoming.

Now, the team is asking for your help to secure the award. Voting is open online at: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8448060/Vote-in-The-UK-s-Favourite-Charity-Shop-Awards-2025

Voters should scroll to the Scotland section using the red arrows at the bottom of the page, then select Duns Shop.

With community spirit and Borders pride behind it, Bavs Duns Shop is hoping to bring the award home in 2025.