Concerts start for a new season at Fogo Kirk

Music concerts are about to begin again for a new season at the lovely rural location of Fogo Parish Church.

The first concert of the new Autumn and Winter programme at Fogo Parish Church, will be on Friday the 6th of September.

The concert is billed as Autumn Jazz and will feature a number of musicians joining Harris Playfair and Alyn Cosker to bring an evening of fine Jazz sounds to this lovely rural setting. Harris is a very well know local musician responsible for organising many of the concerts at the church and Alyn is a drummer who has risen through the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra to playing and recording music both with other well know artists as well as in his own right. His own webpage at https://alyncosker.co.uk/biog/ gives a great resume of the talent coming to play here!

The concert will begin at 7.30pm and as is usual the congregation will provide some interval refreshments.

Tickets priced at £15 are available to preorder via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fogo-parish-church and there may be some availability on the night.

The concerts at the Church are held to support the Fogo Parish Church Community Trust in maintaining the newly acquired church for the use of the congregation and to provide opportunities to bring the local and wider comminities together.