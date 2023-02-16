Community seed swaps
If you haven't already been to check out your local community garden space then there has never been a better time. As gardeners everywhere get ready for the start of the growing season, Abundant Borders are holding Free Seed & Swap events at a garden near you.
Want to try growing your own vegetables but don't know where to start?As well as picking up some free seeds you can learn from their friendly team what grows best in the Borders, how to grow and even how to save your own seed in future.
For more experienced gardeners there is also a chance to swap your own seed and even sign up to the Abundant Borders seed circles.
Dates for the seed swap events are;27th February at Ayton Community Garden28th February at Duns Community Garden1st March at Kelso Community Garden2nd March at Eyemouth Community Garden4th March at UNIT 4, Cornucopia, Hawick
For more info on these or future events you can contact [email protected]