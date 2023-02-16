News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Community seed swaps

If you haven't already been to check out your local community garden space then there has never been a better time. As gardeners everywhere get ready for the start of the growing season, Abundant Borders are holding Free Seed & Swap events at a garden near you.

By Pauline StewartContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 2:10pm
Seeds can be swapped and knowledge shared at the events.
Seeds can be swapped and knowledge shared at the events.

Want to try growing your own vegetables but don't know where to start?As well as picking up some free seeds you can learn from their friendly team what grows best in the Borders, how to grow and even how to save your own seed in future.

For more experienced gardeners there is also a chance to swap your own seed and even sign up to the Abundant Borders seed circles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dates for the seed swap events are;27th February at Ayton Community Garden28th February at Duns Community Garden1st March at Kelso Community Garden2nd March at Eyemouth Community Garden4th March at UNIT 4, Cornucopia, Hawick

For more info on these or future events you can contact [email protected]

BordersHawick