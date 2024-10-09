Classical music comes to Fogo Kirk

In a change to the usual genre, Classical Music will make its first appearance in a concert at Fogo Parish Church

On Friday 11th October 2024 at 7.30pm Susan and Kit Hobkirk will join Harris and Heather Playfair in a concert performance at Fogo Kirk. Classically trained musicians Susan and Kit are both well known in the area for events such as "Come and Sing" and this is sure to be an entertaining evening. Tickets are only £10 and will include interval refreshments provided by the congregation.

All concerts are in aid of the Fogo Parish Church Community Trust to continue to maintain the church for the community.

Tickets can be pre-booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fogo-parish-church/t-yavjzkq or will be available on the night.

