Classical concert in Kelso
Tickets £16, Students £5 and children free. Easy parking and access. There is a friendly welcome - and Tea!
Susan Tomes is a pianist and writer. Renowned as a soloist and as a chamber musician, she’s the author of seven books. The programme includes music by Haydn, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Debussy, and Greig . No doubt Susan will talk about the music too as she has written 7 books on music! as well as being a unique performer. She is known internationally for her musicianship and integrity. This will be a very special end to the Kelso Music Society's 24/25 series.
See kelsomusicsociety.com for more details.
Pittsburgh Tribune
"Pianist Tomes drew some of the best sound heard in years from the problematic Steinway grand at Carnegie Hall (New York), while her interpretive insight was no less stunning than her fluency."
Guardian
"As usual, Susan Tomes' playing, never showy, but always holding the attention, was the foundation."