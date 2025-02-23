Classical concert in Kelso

By Catherine Tees
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 21:09 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:08 BST

French Quartet play Kelso Old Parish Church on Sunday March 2.

For the penultimate concert in our 24/25 season we welcome, direct from Paris, the Quartet Agate. They will be playing quartets by Joseph "Papa" Haydn op 33 no 2, the 3rd quartet by revolutionary Hollywood film composer Eric Korngold, and finally a work full of beautiful melodies by the Czech romantic, Anton Dvorak. Lovely.

Programme.

Haydn String Quartet in Eb op 33 no 2

Agate Quartet

Korngold String Quartet no 3 in D op 34

Dvorak String Quartet no 13 in G op 106

Again, we are privileged to have international musicians playing here in Kelso. Not to be missed!

More details on the KMS website kelsomusicsociety.com The Old Parish Church is always warm for KMS concerts, and there is tea and easy parking! Tickets. £16, student £5, Children free. On the door or from the website.

