Celebrating the birth anniversaries of Jane Austen & D.H. Lawrence

Two great novelists, Jane Austen and D. H. Lawrence, their birth anniversaries and their relationship with Scotland are being explored by the Melrose Literary Society in February.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Jane Austen in 1775, and the 140th anniversary of the birth of D.H. Lawrence, in 1885.

In a wide-ranging talk, entitled ‘A Braw Birthday to Bert & Jane’, on Tuesday February 18, Dr Paul Poplawski, author and academic, will reveal Jane Austen’s ‘Attachment to the Scotch’ and why D. H. Lawrence thought of Robert Burns as ‘a sort of brother’ and began a novel about the Scottish bard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Poplawski will give entertaining examples of Austen’s imagined Scotland and how this fed into her development as a novelist, and explore the myriad ways in which Lawrence’s life and works were informed by Scottish influences.

Jane Austen

The talk is at 7.30pm, on Tuesday February 18, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose.

Admission is £6 and all are welcome to attend.

Dr Poplawski has taught widely in 19th and 20th century literature and specialises in D. H. Lawrence, Modernism, and Jane Austen.