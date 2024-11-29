Celebrating centenary milestone in style

The Rostrum

Harrison & Hetherington to mark 100 years of business with Gala Dinner

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison & Hetherington are proud to announce that to mark their 100th Anniversary next year, they are to hold a Gala Dinner on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, at the newly named Dick Harrison Showhall at Borderway, Carlisle.

This milestone celebration marks 100 years since the first Board meeting of Harrison & Hetherington’s Auction Marts Ltd back in February 1925, after Richard Harrison Esq and George Hetherington had merged companies; the company later became known as Harrison & Hetherington Ltd in 1943.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) has had an incredible journey from a small auction mart to a globally renowned livestock auctioneering company. For the last 100 years, H&H has been working with and supporting farmers and breeders from across the UK and this black-tie event will provide an opportunity for people to come together for a night of celebration, fine food, entertainment, reflection, and a good chat.

“This is a very important milestone in Harrison & Hetherington’s history, and we felt it needed to be marked in style,” said Will Hamilton, Chair of H&H Group. “The occasion will not only celebrate 100 years of our success but will also honour the communities and people we have worked with throughout the years. It promises to be a fantastic evening and includes what Harrison & Hetherington do best - a live auction with proceeds going towards our chosen charities – RABI, RSABI, and Growing Well.”

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and will be priced at £75 per ticket, or £700 for a table of 10. The ticket price includes a welcome drink on arrival for each guest, a delicious 3 course meal made with locally sourced produce, entertainment in the form of guest speakers, a live auction, and live music.

Robbie Duncan will be the guest speaker on the night. Originally from Kilmarnock, Robbie has spoken at prestigious dinners around the world, including London, Paris, New York, and New Cumnock - mostly New Cumnock!! Despite not coming from a farming background, Robbie's extensive career in the agricultural sector and his passion for the industry have made him a highly respected figure in the farming community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caz Graham, a well-known broadcaster and regular contributor to BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today, will host the evening. Raised on a farm in Cumbria, Caz brings her farming expertise and media savvy to the event, ensuring an engaging and entertaining atmosphere throughout the night.

Guests will be treated to live music from Soul Survivors, one of Cumbria’s top function bands, co-founded by Adam Day. Adam, also a key figure in the Cumbria Farmer Network, has been with the band for over 15 years and their lively performance ensures plenty of opportunity for dancing!

This 100th Anniversary Gala promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration, bringing together the farming community to commemorate a century of auctioneering excellence.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://harrisonandhetherington.co.uk/100/