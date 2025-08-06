Ceilidh the night away in Melrose with HotScotch
Saturday, August 30 sees the return of HotScotch Ceilidh band to play in Melrose Corn Exchange for their annual summer ceilidh. The band is led by Bowden-born accordionist Paul Chamberlain, with Earlston High School music teacher Michael Haywood on Fiddle and Canadian drummer Jim Walker who is well known in the Scottish folk scene.
HotScotch have been playing together for over 15 years and have built a great reputation playing for weddings corporate events and parties across Scotland and beyond. Their creative flair, and infectious enthusiasm for the music will have the dancers on their feet all evening.
Dance the Gay Gordons, Strip the Willow, Dashing White Sergeant, Flying Scotsman, Military Two-Step, Eightsome Reel, Cumberland Square Eight, St Bernard's Waltz, Canadian Barn Dance, Orcadian Strip the Willow and many others! The band will call all the steps for the dances so that everybody can join in whether they are a seasoned dancer or new to ceilidh dancing.
Tickets for the ceilidh are £12 (Under 16’s £5) and are available via Eventbrite, by calling Paul on 07799 896050 or at the door on the night. (Bring your own Refreshments)