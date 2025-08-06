Ceilidh the night away in Melrose with HotScotch

Saturday, August 30 sees the return of HotScotch Ceilidh band to play in Melrose Corn Exchange for their annual summer ceilidh.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday, August 30 sees the return of HotScotch Ceilidh band to play in Melrose Corn Exchange for their annual summer ceilidh. The band is led by Bowden-born accordionist Paul Chamberlain, with Earlston High School music teacher Michael Haywood on Fiddle and Canadian drummer Jim Walker who is well known in the Scottish folk scene.

HotScotch have been playing together for over 15 years and have built a great reputation playing for weddings corporate events and parties across Scotland and beyond. Their creative flair, and infectious enthusiasm for the music will have the dancers on their feet all evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dance the Gay Gordons, Strip the Willow, Dashing White Sergeant, Flying Scotsman, Military Two-Step, Eightsome Reel, Cumberland Square Eight, St Bernard's Waltz, Canadian Barn Dance, Orcadian Strip the Willow and many others! The band will call all the steps for the dances so that everybody can join in whether they are a seasoned dancer or new to ceilidh dancing.

Tickets for the ceilidh are £12 (Under 16’s £5) and are available via Eventbrite, by calling Paul on 07799 896050 or at the door on the night. (Bring your own Refreshments)