Brodskys in the Borders!

The Brodsky String Quartet are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022, and have now performed over 3000 concerts worldwide and released more than 70 recordings. In the sophisticated world of string quartets, the Brodskys stand out as anything but stuffy and have ploughed a unique career, collaborating with artists from other genres and continue to hold a prominent presence on the international chamber music scene. They have been recipients of awards for many recordings, including the Diapason D’Or, and they have also received a Royal Philharmonic Society Award for their outstanding contribution to innovation in programming. The concert, which is their only appearance in the Borders for a number of years, takes place on Friday March 24th at 7.45 in the octagonal Kelso Old Parish Church and includes music by Beethoven and Debussy. It will be quite an occasion for the Borders: exciting musicians not to be missed! Details online at kelsomusicsociety.com and on Facebook. Also check out brodskyquartet.co.uk