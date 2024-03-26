Bowhill opens new fort and Dandie Dinmont Trail in time for Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grounds and Adventure Playground will reopen from March 29 to April 14, and then daily from June 1 until the end of August. The new feature, a new large fort at the playground, featuring four towers, promises endless climbing and sliding opportunities for little ones. On Easter Sunday, the fort will be officially named, with a winner chosen from the grounds' social media followers.

In addition to the new fort, a new walk is also being unveiled this Easter, The walk is dedicated to the fascinating history of the Dandie Dinmont Terrier, whose history can be traced back to a gamekeeper located at Bowhill in the 1830s, James Kerrs. The new trail, with an information panel and a special bench, will be opened on Saturday 30th March by the new patron of the Dandie Dinmont Terrier Club, Lady Louisa Trotter, eldest daughter of the Duke of Buccleuch.

In addition to the new walk, which takes in the two lochs and woodland areas around Bowhill, the other picturesque way marked walks will also be open for visitors to enjoy. The walks range from the buggy friendly Lochs Walk to the Duchess Drive, a seven-mile hike on the old Victorian coach route, taking in sights like Newark Castle.

Bowhill Lucy Dandie Dinmont.

This Easter Sunday, families can look forward to an egg-citing day of activities near the adventure playground. Families can try their hand at archery next to the Walled Garden, or compete with others with a selection giant lawn games.

Visitors can take part in the popular self-led Easrer trail around the upper loch, searching for Easter themed clues, or have their face painted. Easter craft activities will also be available, with a special competition looking for the best decorated egg, with this year’s theme – “Historical Figures”.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy takeaway hot drinks and light refreshments from the catering ‘Horsebox’ conveniently located in the playground.

Bowhill are also announcing the return of their great value season pass. Rory Powell, House Manager, explains: “Our family season pass admits 2 adults and 3 children to explore the Adventure Playground and Grounds as many times as they like throughout the Easter holidays and the summer months.

Bowhill House.

"Season pass holders also have the benefit of using the car park throughout the rest of April and May to explore the walks while the grounds are closed. We look forward to welcoming back familiar faces and new visitors alike.”

A family season pass costs £30 and admits 2 adults and 3 children. Adult season passes (£14), and Child season passes (£10) are also available. New season passes should be bought online to reduce delays, but passes can be reactivated onsite quickly. Day tickets are also available for £7 Adults and £5 Children (under 3’s free).