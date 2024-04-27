Bowhill hosts its first ever BioBlitz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bowhill has partnered with several esteemed wildlife organisations to bring you a memorable day of discovery. At our Main Events Hub in the Courtyard, you'll find stalls from some fantastic partners eager to share their knowledge and passion for the environment. Our partners include:

- Scottish Borders Fungus Group

- Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels

Bowhill House & Grounds

- South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project

- Go Wild Scotland

- Scottish Borders Pine Marten Group

- Scottish Badgers and Scottish Borders Branch

- Scottish Ornithology Club: Scottish Borders Group

Visitors can explore a variety of interactive activities in the Courtyard, such as "Are you stronger than a Golden Eagle?", "Make your own Bird Feeder", and "Pond life identification." The Old Kitchen Café will be open, serving a selection of refreshments, light lunches, and treats.

If you're interested in exploring the beautiful surroundings, some partners will lead walks along the waymarked routes on the Estate. These guided activities include walks by Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, Scottish Badgers, and the Scottish Borders Fungus Society, as well as a Breeding Bird survey by the Scottish Ornithology Club's local branch.

Throughout the day, our Ranger will host a stall in the Courtyard, allowing visitors to record their observations on a map. We also encourage the use of the iNaturalist app, which contributes valuable data to the National Wildlife Information Centre.

All BioBlitz activities are free to participate in, though normal entry rates to the Grounds on the day still apply. A family season pass costs £30 and admits 2 adults and 3 children. Adult season passes (£14), and Child season passes (£10) are also available. New season passes should be bought online to reduce delays, but passes can be reactivated onsite quickly. Day tickets are also available for £7 Adults and £5 Children (under 3’s free).