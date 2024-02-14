Borders writer to run research-for-writing workshop
The workshop is organised by Borders Writers' Forum and is applicable for writing both fiction and non-fiction. It will take place on Saturday, March 23 in Abbey Row Community Centre from 10.30am to 1pm.
The workshop is free to members of the Borders Writers' Forum, and non-members are asked to make a donation (suggested amount £5).
Refreshments will be available to purchase. For further information, and to reserve a place, email [email protected]
The Borders Writers’ Forum is a friendly and supportive group for anyone in the Scottish Borders who writes or has an interest in writing.
It welcomes writers of all abilities, interests and genres, and arranges events and opportunities for writers to read their work, learn about writing, and be inspired.