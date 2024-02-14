News you can trust since 1855
Borders writer to run research-for-writing workshop

Borders writer Peter Zentler-Munro is to run a workshop for writers and would-be writers on how to undertake effective research where he will share tips and demonstrate strategies.
By Rachel KerrContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 08:39 GMT
The workshop is organised by Borders Writers' Forum and is applicable for writing both fiction and non-fiction. It will take place on Saturday, March 23 in Abbey Row Community Centre from 10.30am to 1pm.

The workshop is free to members of the Borders Writers' Forum, and non-members are asked to make a donation (suggested amount £5).

Refreshments will be available to purchase. For further information, and to reserve a place, email [email protected]

Borders writer Peter Zentler-Munro.Borders writer Peter Zentler-Munro.
The Borders Writers’ Forum is a friendly and supportive group for anyone in the Scottish Borders who writes or has an interest in writing.

It welcomes writers of all abilities, interests and genres, and arranges events and opportunities for writers to read their work, learn about writing, and be inspired.

www.borderswritersforum.org.uk

