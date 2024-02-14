Borders writer to run research-for-writing workshop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The workshop is organised by Borders Writers' Forum and is applicable for writing both fiction and non-fiction. It will take place on Saturday, March 23 in Abbey Row Community Centre from 10.30am to 1pm.

The workshop is free to members of the Borders Writers' Forum, and non-members are asked to make a donation (suggested amount £5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshments will be available to purchase. For further information, and to reserve a place, email [email protected]

Borders writer Peter Zentler-Munro.

The Borders Writers’ Forum is a friendly and supportive group for anyone in the Scottish Borders who writes or has an interest in writing.