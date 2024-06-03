Borders authors to speak at Book Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four writers are set to share the journey that leads to a published book at the upcoming Borders Book Festival.

The four well-established Borders fiction writers, representing the Society of Authors, are set to come together for a Borders Book Festival event in Melrose to talk about the ‘’why’ and ‘how’ of fiction writing.

Margaret Skea, author of the prize-winning novel, Turn of the Tide, will focus on historical fiction, Peter Flannery will talk about his passion for writing fantasy fiction, Iona Carroll will explain why she writes mainstream fiction while Oliver Eade, retired Borders General Hospital consultant and winner of prizes and awards for his adult, young adult and children’s books and for his playwriting, will expound on writing for younger readers.

