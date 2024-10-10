Borders author publishes new historical fiction on the largest of Scottish witch trials - in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The largest, and least known, of the many tragedies of the Scottish witch hunt came when Tranent witch finder John Kincaid was summoned across the border in 1650, condemning hundreds across Northumberland and Durham. Berwick-upon-Tweed author A. D. Bergin’s new historical thriller ‘The Wicked Of The Earth’ uncovers the greed and corruption behind the terrible events.

"What happened in Newcastle dwarves the more famous cases in North Berwick or Pendle in north west England, yet remains largely unknown," said Bergin. "This is Britain’s biggest witch trial, one in which the victims come from many of the leading merchant families, and where other Newcastle women organised a mass, all-female campaign to free them. Theirs is a story which deserves to be far better known."

Across Northumberland and Durham, from Tweed to Tees, hundreds, mostly women, were subject to the witch accusation between 1649 and 1650. Bergin, together with other fiction authors, historians and heritage professionals, is working towards the 375th anniversary of the Newcastle executions to establish a permanent memorial to all of the victims.

"I hope that the release of ‘Wicked’ helps to raise awareness of the terrible injustices which took place when the Scottish hunt spread south," he continued, "Even today we can take great pride in the defiance shown by the accused and the courage of the women who worked so hard to save them."

Praise for ‘The Wicked Of The Earth’:

‘Fans of historical fiction will relish this’ S. G. MacLean, author of the ‘Seeker’ series

‘Excellent…thrilling and tense historical crime’ Trevor Wood, author of ‘The Silent Killer’

‘Pacy, twisty, fascinating’ Naomi Kelsey, author of ‘The Burnings’

‘I found myself rushing to the very satisfying – and moving – conclusion. Excellent’ Robert J. Lloyd, author of ‘The Bedlam Cadaver’

‘Superb and powerful, seething with menace, a stunning debut’ Chris Lloyd, author of ‘Banquet of Beggars’

‘The Wicked Of The Earth’ is published on 21st November with a launch event in Newcastle Castle Dungeon, and will be available online and in all good Scottish bookshops. Contact [email protected] for more information.