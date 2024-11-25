Borders artists exhibition returns to Duns Castle

Duns Castle will host an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by eleven local artists from 5th to 13th December.

The original Borders Artists exhibitions at the castle ran from 2009 to 2015 and showcased the best of the many talented artists to call the Scottish Borders their home. The exhibition space has been used since as a dancefloor and party area for events at the castle but is now being transformed back into an art gallery.

On display will be the colourful animal paintings of popular artist Clare Brownlow, AKA Pheasant Feather Art, etchings by Helen Fay, landscapes by Peebles-based Susan Mitchell, interiors by Julia Trotter MBE and abstract landscapes by David Hay. Helen Tabor has painted a series of oils depicting Shetland and Caroline Hepburne-Scott has a wonderful selection of tree and bird drawings, including some masterful pigeons.

Louisa Trotter will be showing a series of paintings of trees that are very close to her heart, in tribute to her friend Hugo Burge of Marchmont. Louisa has written an essay to sit alongside the trees and 50% of the proceeds will go to Borders Forest Trust.

Borders Artists exhibition

The incredibly talented stone carvers, Michelle de Bruin and Josephine Crossland, are well-known in the Borders and are based at Hutton Stone and Marchmont. They will be producing some smaller pieces for sale, as will wood carver Neil Fyffe. Neil was commmissed by Duns Castle to carve a large squirrel from the trunk of an oak tree brought down during Storm Arwen, which is now sitting proudly in its new home at the bottom of the Lime Avenue. Neil has created some works of art from the same trunk and these will be on display.

The exhibition is open from 11am to 4pm and is generously sponsored by Paton & Co Estate Agents. Please come and support art in the Borders.